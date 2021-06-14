Here’s your weather for June 14, 2021
High of 90° with a law of 62° with a 4% chance of rain this morning dropping to zero this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 4% chance of it raining this morning with the chances zeroing out as the day wears along.
The high today should reach 90° with a low of 62°. It is 69° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 96% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 53%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
