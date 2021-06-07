Here’s your weather forecast for June 7, 2021 

High of 80° Low of 70° with rain very likely 

Chances very likely of it raining today. Those chances figure to be over 60%. Today’s high should reach 80° with a low of 70°. It is 71° this morning outside the Times-Voice Accu-Weather Center.

Humidity this morning is 89%. It is projected to fall to 80% throughout the rest of the day.

Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

