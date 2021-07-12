First day of mandatory football practice
Here’s your weather for July 12, 2021
High of 83° with a low of 70° with a 14% chance of rain this morning rising to 60% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 14% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 60%.
The high today will be 83° with a low of 70°. It is 72° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 23% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 75%.
