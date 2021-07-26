Here’s your weather for July 26, 2021

High of 88° with a low of 69° with a 16% chance of rain this morning rising to a 30% chance this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 16% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chances of precipitation rise to 30%.

The high today will be 88° with a low of 69°. It is 73° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 94% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 75%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

