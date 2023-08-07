Monica Carol (Little) Johnson, age 41, of Jackson, KY, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 1, 2023. Monica was born on December 16, 1981 in Hazard, KY and joined the following family members in heaven. Her father: Tony Marvin Little. Her Pap, Elbert Pennington, Aunt Flora Little; Uncles: David Little, Buddy Little, Franklin Little, John Little and her paternal grandparents: ES and Vernedia Little. Monica was employed at Dairy Queen in Jackson. She grew up in Jackson and moved to Spencer, Indiana where she lived for several years before returning home to Jackson to live out the remainder of her short life. Monica loved her children and her family and was a friend to all that met her. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts . She spent a lot of time helping her Grandmother Joan who loved her dearly and will never get over her loss. Monica is survived by her mother: Marsha Pennington Allen of Jackson, KY. Two sons: Brant David (Allison) Lawson of Spencer, IN and Ethan Keith (Ikia) Mosier of Quincy, IN.; Her brother: Paul Daniel Spicer of Jackson, KY, A half-sister: April Clemons. Her Niece Sara Napier of Jetts Creek, KY. Her Grandmother: Joan Pennington of Jackson, KY. Monica is also survived by her Maternal Aunts: Deborah (Richard) Foutch and Orpha (Jason) Summers both of Freedom, IN. Her Uncle: David (Tammy) Pennington of Jackson, KY. Paternal Aunt: Mary Russell of Jetts Creek, KY, Paternal Uncles: Albert Little of Talbert, KY and Robert (Cindy) Little of OH. She is also survived by many cousins and a host of friends that will mourn her passing. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. Burial in the Elbert Pennington Family Cemetery, Belcher Fork Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
