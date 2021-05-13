Monroe Fugate, age 79, of Tinley Park, IL and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights, IL.-He was born November 22, 1941, at Hardshell, KY, and was the son of the late Woodrow and Virgie Harvey Fugate.-He was preceded in death by a sister: Rosie Wollum. and brothers: Sewell Fugate, Hamon Fugate, and Ellard Fugate.-Survivors include: his wife: Helen Haddix Fugate of Tinley Park, IL.-Daughters: Denita Conway and Erica Fugate of IL.- Sons: Edward (Michelle) Fugate and Jason Marc Fugate (Amanda) of IL.-Sisters: Ella Faye Sullivan of AR and Wanda Napier of MS.-Brothers: James Shelton (Paulette) Fugate and Dale Fugate of AL. -Norman (Lisa) Fugate of Mt. Sterling, KY.- Six grandchildren: Dakota (Terry); D.J., Eddie, Dylan, Alyssa, and Marisa.- Great-grandchildren: Ariel and Michael.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
