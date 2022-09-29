Morning closure of KY 1110 in Breathitt County on Friday, Sept. 30
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 1110 in Breathitt County between Altro and Wolfcoal should plan to use an alternate route Friday morning, Sept. 30.
The road will be closed for installation of a drainage pipe at milepoint 4.5, just south of the KY 1933 (Turners Creek Road) intersection. Work will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed around noon.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 28, KY 315, and KY 1933 as an alternate route to bypass the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.