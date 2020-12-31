At least one motorist injured

Extent of the injuries and how many motorists sustained injuries unknown at this time

This morning, not more than 30-minutes ago, there was a two-vehicle collision out in front of the US Post Office on the main drag in Jackson, Kentucky. Our own Jeanie Noble, thinking quickly, whipped out her phone and got us a picture. 

We don’t have many details other than a truck and van collided, multiple emergency responders were dispatched to the scene. Dispatched emergency vehicles included ambulances, police cruisers, and fire department vehicles. 

It is believed there was, at least, one injury. At this time, the extent of that injury is unknown. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you