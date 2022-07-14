Wayne Morris was named the new boys head basketball coach of the Jackson City Tigers earlier this week. Morris has coaching experience at every level, coaching four years at Lost Creek Elementary (Perry County); coaching four years as head coach of the seventh-grade team at Breathitt Middle School; and he served as a volunteer assistant for four years with the Breathitt County Bobcats high school boys’ team.
Morris was also a four-year player at Breathitt High School and was a member of the 1985 state tournament team.
Coach Morris is excited to be in his new position and believes the future is bright for the Jackson City basketball program. “I personally felt this was the best fit for me as a coach. I am looking forward to meeting this year’s team and working with the fine people of Jackson City. I love winning ball games and I feel like putting an emphasis on defense and rebounding will be a priority. If you can play strong defense, block out, and rebound the ball, the offense will come. Overall, you are going to have a much better team if you can do those things. It may take some time, but I believe Jackson can have a winning basketball program.”
Morris stated his staff was not finalized but he expected Dustin Flinchum and Travis Bowling to be joining him.
Jackson City recently has been putting funding into its sports programs. The JB Goff Gymnasium had new flooring put in place. The JCS school gym has been undergoing renovations for around three years with new paint; new paint schemes; rims for the basketball goals; protective mats; lights; and a new scorer’s table. The school also revealed that new bleachers were scheduled to be installed in October of this year.
Photo: Wayne Morris (pictured with his wife Sharon) was named the new head boys basketball coach of the Jackson City Tigers.
