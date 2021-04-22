Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return

Teresa Spicer wants to know why
Ms. Spicer has taken to Facebook and our newspaper to air her grievances.
“I am outraged…” Teresa Spicer
The event was April 17, 2020. That was the night Teresa Ann Spicer forever lost her daughter. At her daughter’s funeral the body had to remain in its “body-bag.” The casket had to remain closed.
The event occurred around 11:15 pm. It wasn’t until 2 am the next morning two strangers knocked on the door of Ms. Spicer’s house to tell her Tiara was dead.
Ms. Spicer says she was also told there had been an accident and that Tiara’s husband was at the hospital. Ms. Spicer wanted to know what happened. Ms. Spicer was told it was unclear what had happened. She was assured an accident re-constructionist would be sent to the scene and “whatever happened, they would find out.”
Since that morning, Ms. Spicer has learned her son-in-law, James Nathan “Rebel" Combs had come out of Watts Road doing donuts. The tire marks were still on the road at the scene and had “…eaten into the pavement.”
Ms. Spicer was initially told her son-in-law had been sent to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident. She has since learned he was transported to the hospital to draw blood for a toxicology analysis of his blood/alcohol content.
According to what is presently believed, and what provides the basis for the pending charge, Mr. Combs had been driving an ATV on Highway 15 with no helmet, and the seat belt buckled behind him. The toxicology relates he was inebriated.
Ms. Spicer has been told Tiara was dead owing to Mr. Combs’ negligence and recklessness. Her expectation was there would be suitable consequences. She doesn’t feel the grand jury’s return of a “true bill" on only a misdemeanor offense is appropriately severe.
Ms. Spicer had it suggested to her that Tiara’s husband being indicted for having acted in a manner which resulted in this death might destroy Ms. Spicer emotionally. She reassured the person doing the suggesting that wouldn’t be the case.
She reports saying, “Don’t think about me or whether my losing my daughter would be made worse somehow by my son-in-law facing jail. Actions have consequences; and he should face those consequences.”
Still, Mr. Combs wasn’t arrested after his release from the hospital. Ms. Spicer wants to know why. She has published on Facebook being told the following, “But Ms. Spicer, he wasn’t arrested that night because that would have messed everything up and the crime committed was much bigger than a DUI.”
Reportedly, the toxicology returned approximately double Kentucky’s legal limit. The Kentucky State Police assigned Detective Scott Caudill to the case for accident re-construction.
April 5, 2021, the case was presented to the grand jury. Ms. Spicer claims to have been told the slides of the pictures taken of her daughter, at the end of her life, weren’t shown to the grand jury though she claims to have been led to believe they would be.
Ms. Spicer published to social media her being told by a speaker she declined to identify that the slides weren’t presented because they were “…horrific and just too traumatizing for a jury to see…” The grand jury returned a misdemeanor offense of DUI, first-offense.
That charge in Kentucky is a class B misdemeanor. According to information accessed online by newspaper personnel, an offense of this severity carries a penalty of not more than 90-days in jail or a fine of not more than $250.00, or both jail and fine.
Ms. Spicer doesn’t believe this amount of criminal exposure is sufficient justice for the loss of her daughter’s life. Ms. Spicer has published to Facebook, “I am outraged that NOONE showed the slides/pictures of my daughter at the end of her life…I was told all evidence from the crime scene would be shown.”
The Times-Voice called, last week, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office in Powell County and left a message about the reason for the call requesting the call’s return. We have also called Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police Department in Hazard, twice (last week and this), and requested to speak with Detective Scott Caudill. We were told he wasn’t available or wasn't there both times. Both times, we left our number and the reason for the call, requesting that call’s return as well. None of these calls have been returned as of the publishing of this article.
Tiara’s mother wants to know why prosecuting authorities don’t seem as outraged about this event as she. Teresa related on Facebook, “I have pretty much been in denial and [have] tried to hold on to all the wonderful memories.” She wants answers.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.