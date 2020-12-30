Did Durham’s ‘guardian angel’ save her life?
Rachael Durham flips vehicle twice, ends up swinging upside down from her seatbelt, and walks away with minor injuries.
I just kept thinking, ‘How am I okay right now?’ Rachael Durham
Rachael Durham, age 24, is a local young woman who attended Jackson City School. She is fiercely proud to have been reared, all her life, in Breathitt County.
Durham had an early morning appointment in Lexington, Kentucky. Traveling back from this appointment, about 1:40 p.m. on December 29, 2020, Durham learned a very important lesson about wearing a seatbelt. Luckily, she is still here to testify about this to all of us.
Durham, in an interview with the Times-Voice, told the newspaper, “I just got the vehicle in August. I NEVER wear a seatbelt…something told to put mine on before I left Hamburg, so I did…It was unreal.”
According to what Ms. Durham told us, she was on her way back from Lexington, where she had an early appointment. It was in the neighborhood of 1:40 p.m. when she got sleepy somewhere around Campton. Instead of pulling off the road, she tried to “push onward.”
“Before I knew it, I was in the median. When I tried to correct the vehicle went up on two of its four wheels,” Ms. Durham told the Times-Voice. “When I tried to correct a second time (while up on two wheels), the vehicle started rolling so I just let her go and let her fly. I flipped twice and the vehicle eventually came to rest on its topside.”
Durham tells us she wasn’t there hardly anytime when Chase Thompson opened the passenger door and helped her crawl out of the upside-down vehicle pictured with this article. Amazingly her injuries were minor.
“I am super sore and have little skin abrasions on my left hand from the air bag. Other than that, I’m perfectly fine. No blood or anything,” Durham tells us.
“When I landed on my top, I was hanging there upside down by the seatbelt. I just kept thinking, ‘How am I okay right now?’ because I was traveling rather fast.”
Rachael would tell you she has never before been a seat-belt wearer. Rachael will also tell you had she been traveling unstrapped yesterday, she might not still be here. She is the first to admit she is very fortunate that yesterday was a day she chose to listen to her “inner voice,” to her “guardian angel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.