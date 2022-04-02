Mt. Carmel School is pleased to announce that Reverend Brian Rauschenberger will be the new Headmaster of Mt. Carmel School. He will be following Mr. Lee Reno, who was hired to be an interim Headmaster to assist and guide Mt. Carmel through its accreditation process with ACSI. Rev. Rauschenberger is no stranger to Mt. Carmel School. For nearly two years, he served as Assistant Headmaster under Mr. David Munson and Mr. Lee Reno more recently.
Rev. Rauschenberger, age 56, comes with considerable and broad experience. Before being called to full-time ministry, he had success in the business world in financial services. After answering God's call to ministry, Brian served as senior pastor in three growing churches in Missouri, Ohio, and Oklahoma. While pastoring in Ohio, he felt a strong call to go as a missionary to Haiti. He went to Haiti in 1995 along with his wife and three children and served as director of several mission groups there. They served that needy field for twenty years. They saw many miracles, hundreds of conversions, remarkable growth, and amazing answers to prayer during this time. While in Haiti, they planted churches, held large crusades, started Christian schools and orphanages for Haitian children. His book Lessons in Faith is full of action- packed missionary stories of their pioneer work in Haiti.
Two years ago, Brian and his wife Jamie felt God's calling to join the Mt. Carmel team to help them fulfill their mission. In addition to being Assistant Headmaster, Brian has served as pastor of Mt. Carmel Community Church, Dean of Students, and Director of Development.
His wife Jamie has enthusiastically worked at his side using her talents as campus hostess, cook, and campus decorator.
Rev. Rauschenberger graduated from God's Bible School with a B. A. in Biblical and Theological Studies. He is completing a M. A. in Education Administration at Columbia International University in South Carolina. Rev. Rauschenberger is also working on completing a Master of Divinity from Wesley Biblical Seminary.
Rev. Rauschenberger is a gifted speaker to all age levels, is very personable, loves people, energetic, hard worker, visionary, a good recruiter, and fundraiser. He brings much to the table with his wealth of experience, talents, and great contacts. Mt. Carmel School believes that Brian & Jamie Rauschenberger are a great team and will be able to lead Mt. Carmel School forward to a new level of excellence and growth.
