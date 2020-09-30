Newspapers hit newsstands tonight and you will not want to miss this edition of the Jackson Times-Voice, your newspaper of legal record since 1888. This and many other great stories inside. Thanks for your support!
Mountain Lion terrorizes our mountain home...
- Fletcher Long, Editor
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
- Adrin Back
- This Week's Associated Press Top 10 Poll
- How the ranked high school football teams fared this weekend...
- Special Interest Piece in Homage to the Flood Victims of 1939
- Brian Haddix Ascends to Department Chief
- Fiscal Court Fireworks!
- Down on the Farm…LumberJacks Football Program Report!
- Chatting with Cris...about the late RBG
- Fugate's Water Park burns to the ground...arson suspected!
- Our Jack...
- A Familiar Voice: Conversations with Caleb (09-24-2020)
