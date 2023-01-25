The Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Cubs finished in the top ten out of 55 teams that recently competed in a sixth-grade state tournament in Louisville.
The Cubs were beaten in the championship bracket featuring the final 16 teams, by the eventual tournament champion, Louisville WB Dubois. MRC finished the season with a record of 30-5.
From there MRC was placed in the gold bracket which was designed for the teams who lost in the round of 16 and battled their way into the championship game of the gold bracket, but fell just short, losing by two points in overtime.
MRC coaches and school officials feel like that is an impressive accomplishment for the small Breathitt County elementary school to be able to travel to Louisville and compete with the best teams from all around the state of Kentucky.
The entire Breathitt County school system would like to congratulate the team and coaches Jason Fugate and Jesse Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.