The Breathitt County Board of Education (BOE) announced this past June during a regularly scheduled meeting that when Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) students left the school for Christmas break, that would be their last official day of attending school in the MRC building at Lost Creek. MRC would be officially shutting down. Christmas break for Breathitt County students is scheduled from Friday, December 16, 2022, until Monday, January 2, 2023.
School officials stated that the construction of the new Breathitt Elementary School (BES) would be completed by January 1, 2023, and upon returning to school after Christmas break, MRC students would resume the 2022-23 school year attending BES and Sebastian Elementary School (SES). The preschool, first grade, and second grade MRC students will be attending the new BES, while third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade MRC students will be attending SES.
Preschool, first grade, and second grade students that currently attend SES will also be making the move to the new BES, joining the P-2 MRC students.
According to Breathitt County School Board Member Anna Morris, this original plan developed in June is still on schedule and BES should be completed, allowing MRC students to transition to SES and BES. At the same time, the Breathitt County school system will close another chapter in its history, with the closure of the MRC school building.
MRC Principal Jason Fugate reiterated that this was still the plan, for the school to close during students’ Christmas break, but did convey that the school board and Superintendent did reserve the option to extend past the January 1st closing date.
“Closing MRC over Christmas break is still the plan; I haven’t heard anything to the contrary. The staff and workers here have all received their placement letters and last week MRC students got to visit SES. That visit went really smooth. I believe it calmed some nerves and eliminated some worries. It was good for our students to see the school’s layout, meet some of the SES staff, and interact with the kids there. Whether it’s right after Christmas break, or later, whenever our kids do have to start at SES at least now, they will see some familiar faces,” remarked Principal Fugate.
As one parent of a MRC student described, “MRC is beloved by the community here. Its closing, whenever that is, will be a sad day.”
At the most recent BOE meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the motion to authorize Superintendent Phillip Watts to move the BES school start date as needed was passed. However, no new date was announced at the meeting. Simply put this means, that as of now, MRC is still on schedule to close on January 1, 2023 (after Christmas break) but between now and then, a new start date could very well be issued to the public. The Times Voice contacted the Breathitt Central Office seeking more information on a more concrete MRC closing date, but it could not provide one as of Wednesday (December 14th) morning.
MRC served as a vital recovery site after the tragic July flood that wrecked several communities in Breathitt County, providing a drop-off and pick-up point for needed supplies such as clothing, food, hygiene products, and cleaning necessities.
The school also opened its grounds for shower and laundry units to set-up for flood survivors.
MRC will be remembered too for playing host to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, when they visited flood torn Breathitt County back on August 8th of this year.
The MRC school building may get to continue to serve Breathitt County, as sources close to Riverside Christian School (RCS) say that the historic school also located in the Lost Creek area is exploring all available options in potentially purchasing the building.
RCS Principal Meg Asher confirmed this report, saying that Riverside was indeed very interested in purchasing the MRC building and property. Asher stated that the school would move locations as she explained, “RCS is ready to get out of the flood zone.” RCS has suffered a tremendous amount of damage in the flooding in March 2021 and again in July (2022).
