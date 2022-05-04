Bentley Sechrest, a 5th grader at Mt. Carmel School designed a poster for the Women's Christian Temperance Union poster / coloring sheet contest. His entry won at the school level, for Mt. Carmel, and he advanced to the county competition where he was selected to move on to the State competition. He was elated when he learned this week that his poster had placed 1st in his class at the State competition. His poster has advanced to the National Competition, and he's waiting to hear the results of this stage. Mt. Carmel School is excited for him, and proud that he's representing Mt. Carmel School, Breathitt County, and Kentucky at the National level.
Mt. Carmel School is proud to have 13 students qualify for the 2022-2023 Breathitt County Academic Boosters. This program is an esteemed, and long-running program that not only benefits local students from our public schools in Breathitt County, but also includes students from our private and parochial schools as well. Congratulations to the following students from Mt. Carmel School who qualified with a 3.5-4.0 GPA for 2022-2023: Abigail Yoder, Arnold Karegeya, Ava King, Eldana Refera, Chan Eung Park, Jeongyun Jeong, Jin A Park, Joy Englehardt, Kidist Berihe, Rhiannon Beal, Samuel King, Seif Rashid Kilanga, and Timothy Lorenz.
