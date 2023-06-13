County employees, Jessica Mullins and Tina Jones, were recently certified as Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Administrators.
“This is just another step in moving our county forward,” stated Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.
The CDGB Program was designed to support community development, to build stronger and more resilient communities. And assist in addressing such needs as infrastructure, economic development projects, community centers, and housing rehabilitation.
