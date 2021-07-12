Murder suspect found covered in blood

Man accused of murdering 50-year-old woman
Death ruled a homicide
'…foul play is involved.' Trooper Adam Hall to WKYT
Christopher Clayton Roberts has been arrested and is being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail. Murder is among the various charges. He is also charged with tampering with evidence.
The matter is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police (KSP). The agency has released the name of the woman found dead last Wednesday in Estill County, Kentucky. Her name is Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts and she was 50-years old at the time of her demise.
An autopsy performed by the state medical examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide. She was found in the middle of the road covered in her own blood. When Mr. Roberts was arrested, he too was covered in blood investigators believed to be that of the decedent.
It is not known how the victim ended up where found, but police were called to Marbleyard Road near the Estill/Powell County lines around 10 a.m. last Wednesday morning. The woman was found non-responsive, her body laying in the middle of the road and covered in blood.
She was identified last Friday. Her family, which live mostly out of state, were informed and notified but doing so took longer than normal.
Speaking with WKYT, Trooper Adam Hall with the KSP said, “Just for the integrity of the investigation we’re not releasing the manner of death. What I can tell you based on what investigators observed there at the scene is this is going to be investigated as a homicide. And foul play is involved.”
Anyone who may have either seen her or had contact with her in the days leading up to her death is encouraged to contact State Police Detectives. Police are also asking anyone who may have been in that area, Wednesday morning, and who may have seen anything suspicious, to give them a call at (859) 623-2404 or contact local law enforcement.
Investigators are presently unsure whether the victim was killed on Marbleyard Road or somewhere else and then left out there in the country. This is a developing story.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.