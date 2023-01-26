(Photo): One of the quilts collected by the Breathitt County Museum to be donated to a flood victim.
Last week, Breathitt County Museum Director Janie Griffith took to social media to make to following statement:
“We regret to inform the public that due to lack of funding from local government the Breathitt County Museum is temporarily closed. We will reopen when funding once again becomes available.”
Director Griffith says that not long after her announcement was released, the Jackson Tourism Board came through with its 2022 annual donation of $10,000. Griffith says that currently the museum can operate on the $10,000 plus other smaller donations the museum gets throughout the year, but that amount will need to increase once the museum moves into the building that was once the home of the Breathitt County jail.
In June of 2022, the Breathitt County Fiscal Court voted to allocate $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to go to the museum, but it never materialized. And the newly elected administration has made the decision to re-evaluate the county’s ARPA funds and then determine how the money is best spent. As of the most recent fiscal court meeting (Tuesday, January 24th) no decisions have been made regarding the ARPA funds.
Without that promised ARPA funding and the annual funding from the Tourism Board not yet arrived, prompted Griffith to have to make the difficult decision to close the museum. But the Tourism Board came through in the eleventh hour, allowing the museum to keep its doors open.
The Breathitt County Museum participates in many community programs and projects along with hosting such events as book signings, exhibits, storytelling, and participates each year in Downtown Christmas. But one project is near and dear to Director Griffith’s heart, and that is the quilt project. “Of the many projects in the past 12 years, that is the one I am most proud of and thus far we have delivered over 300 full-size quilts to flood victims. These quilts have come from so many different states other than Kentucky like West Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, and California. Just the overwhelming willingness of these quilters from all over the country to help us, brought me to tears.” The museum’s quilt project was mentioned in the New York Times.
Within the next couple of years, Griffith says the museum hopes to relocate to a new site, which will be the renovated Breathitt County jail building. The jail was built in 1940 by the federal program, the Works Progression Administration, better known as the WPA and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). To make the federal list, the jail was deemed worthy of preservation for its historical significance.
Once renovations are completed, the director feels the new museum will be a downtown attraction as well as potentially increase the number of visitors, because as she described, the museum is now “tucked away” inside the Senior Citizens Building resulting in many not knowing where the museum is located and even in some cases not realizing that Breathitt County has a museum.
Griffith explained that the jail is being renovated with funding provided by an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant of nearly $500,000, plus an additional amount of close to $100,000 raised locally without any donations from the local government, county or city.
The museum’s director invites everyone to come and explore the museum and witness the preserving of Breathitt County’s history and heritage.
The museum is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located at 329 Broadway Street in downtown Jackson, on the top floor of the Breathitt County Senior Citizens Building. The phone number for the museum is 606-666-4159.
While the Breathitt County Museum was able to find the necessary means to remain open, Jackson appears to be losing three businesses.
Owners Shawn and Crystal Thatcher recently announced that Thatcher’s Downtown will be permanently closed as they have decided to focus on the Thatcher Barbecue Company (TBC) located at Slade/Red River Gorge and their live music venue, The Pithouse. The Thatchers expressed their gratitude for their loyal Jackson customers and invited them along with everyone else to visit them at their Slade location.
Lillian Jett, the owner of Jett Tours in Jackson, stated on social media that she will be relocating her business to Winchester within the next few months.
The local business, Kudzu Boutique, located in the Walmart shopping center off Highway 15 South in Jackson, announced that the shop could be closing in the coming weeks, as it looked to go in another direction.
