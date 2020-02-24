Myrtle Little
Myrtle M. Little, 93, of Cane Creek passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence.-She was born August 9, 1926, in Booneville, KY and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Etta (Wilson) Little.- She was a long time employee of Chapmans Department Store in Jackson, KY.-She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Elizabeth “Bea” Watkins and Nell Little.-One brother: Omer “Bo” Little, one grandson in law: Carl Spurlock.-One nephew: Roger Watkins.- She is survived by one son: Clyde (Angie) Little of Metamora, IN.-Two grandchildren: Tracy Spurlock of TN and Charlie Little of OH.-Two great-granddaughters: Hannah Spurlock of MS and Makayla Little of KY.-Three great-grandsons: Dylan Little of IN and Kyle and Jarrett Spurlock of TN.-Two sisters: Flossie Little of Jackson and Edna Gatts of OH.-One brother: Wilson “Bill” Little of Jackson, KY-Five nieces and ten nephews. One special boy in her life: Braxton Taulbee. Special Friends and a great help: Alma Keith and Mary Little. -She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Jeff Little and Ron Little officiating.-Burial in the Wilson Cemetery on Cow Creek of Booneville, KY.-Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.

