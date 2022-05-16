Myrtle Lois Dunn, 88, Jackson passed away Wednesday, May 11, at her residence. She was the widow of the late Marvin Dunn and the daughter of the late Shelton and Sallie Turner Tharp. She is survived by one son, Dwight Dunn (Sue); two daughters, Lavonna Campbell (Kenneth), Sally Gayle Wireman (Mark); grandchildren, Lois Jenine Adams (Bobby), Brett Robinson (Megan); great grandchildren, Aaron Adams, Cameron Adams, Russell Robinson. Funeral Saturday, May 14, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley and Paul Shepherd officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers; Bobby Adams, Aaron Adams, Cameron Adams, Brett Robinson, Dwight Dunn, Shane Campbell and as honorary pallbearers; Kenneth Campbell, Mark Wireman. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
