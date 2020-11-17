Mzurian Godsey, age 80 of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard, Kentucky.
Mzurian was born on October 12, 1940 to the late Elbert and Louise Noble Herald. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by six daughters, Brenda (Kenneth) Barnett of Jackson, Kentucky, Susan (James) Hutchinson of Burlington, Kentucky, Charlene Godsey of Paintsville, Kentucky, Kathy (Billy) Hensley of Beattyville, Kentucky, Valerie Senters of Ivel, Kentucky, and Gail Godsey of Lost Creek, Kentucky; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly Phillips, Gregory Alan Fugate, Bridgett Nicole Bays, Tara Louise O'Bryan, Kenneth Barnett Jr., Brendon Roy Watkins, Timothy Brian Watkins, Jeremy Seth Senters, Shawn Harrison Baldridge, Chad Owen Baldridge, and Jacob Ryan Adams; nine great grandchildren, Karisa Grace Phillips, Nathaniel Isaiah Phillips, Emily Faith Phillips, Abigail Ann Fugate, Jason Andrew Arnold, Aiden Matthew Godsey, Trevor Allen O'Bryan, Kennedy Renee Barnett, and Kainen Royce Watkins; two sisters, Grace (Paul) Hickman of Lost Creek, Kentucky and Juanita (Ossie) Combs of Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Elbert and Louise Noble Herald, Mzurian was preceded in death by her husband, John Godsey; seven brothers, Ernest, Jesse, Lewis Henry, Courtney, Elbert Jr., Randall, and Johnny; two sisters, Ruth and Wanda; one great grandchild, Kaelin Wayne Phillips; and one son-in-law, John Bays.
Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Lost Creek, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. Mzurian will be laid to rest in the Godsey Family Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Brendan Watkins, Brian Watkins, Seth Senters, Alan Fugate, Chad Baldridge, Kenneth Barnett Jr., and Harrison Baldridge serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at 5:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 with additional services beginning at 6:00 PM.
