The United States government recently made 400 million certified N95 masks available free of charge to Americans. As the omicron variant continues to surge, medical experts believe a higher quality of mask is needed for protection.
The N95s are now available in Kentucky at such chain stores as Meijer, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.
Locally, residents can pick up a mask at the Jackson Walgreens at the store front, and the Jackson Walmart is expecting the masks this week as is the Walmart in nearby Hazard. CVS in neighboring Perry County has the masks available as well located at the front of the store. Juniper Health at this time has tentative plans to acquire the masks to provide to patients.
Here in Breathitt County as of Monday, January 30th, there are 3,196 total cases, 392 of which are active, and 49 confirmed deaths. Breathitt County has a vaccination rate of 56.79 percent according to the state’s COVID-19 database. William Sizemore of the Breathitt County Health Department recently stated that the number of cases were coming in too quickly for the health department to keep up with and that he fears the virus is super spreading within the county.
