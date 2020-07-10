Nancy Carol Brewer, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-She was born September 6, 1958, at Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Oakley and Mollie (Miller) Brewer.-She was preceded in death by one sister: Jacquelin Henson.-Three brothers: Oakley “Bimbo” Brewer, JR; Willie Ray Brewer and Bobby Brewer.-She is survived by one special niece: Krista (Zech) Gross of Winchester, KY; One special nephew: Bobby (Selena Combs) Brewer, JR of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Pearlie Brewer of Winchester, KY; Treva McIntosh of Jeffersonville, KY.- Nieces: April Brewer, Katey Brewer, and Angelina Brewer.-Nephews: Eddie McIntosh, Timothy McIntosh, Timothy Wayne Brewer, Charles Jason Brewer, Silas Brewer, Willie Brewer, JR. Billy Jack Brewer.-Four great-nieces and two great-nephews:-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8,m2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Smith officiating.-Burial in the Watkins and Grigsby Cemetery, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangemetns.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.