Nancy Dorrington Hostetler of Lost Creek, age 87, graduated to heaven on
Tuesday, March 21st. Family blessed enough to celebrate Nancy’s life
include daughters Holly (Rob) Bowers and Lisa Smith; son Chad (Tammy)
Hostetler. Those fortunate to call her “Grandma” include Derek Bowers,
Kayln Sites, Kaleigh Smith, Colton Smith, Landen Hostetler, and Dalen
Hostetler. Great-grandchildren continuing the tradition are Noah Bowers,
Judah Bowers, and Ada Sites. Carrying on the Dorrington family legacy are
sisters Carol Massey and Lynn Cain, and brother Tom Dorrington. Special
friends/caregivers who enjoyed life with Nancy are Becky Baker, Marcia
Thompson, and Janis Strong.
Nancy was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband of 40 years,
Doran Hostetler, parents Jack and Dorothy Dorrington, brother Terry
Dorrington, and son-in-law Tim Smith.
Nancy will not have to be remembered, as she is impossible to forget for
her gentleness, servant’s heart, and the unrivaled ability to make others
feel instantly loved and cared for; this she lived out every moment of every
day. She very much enjoyed reading, writing, and washing everyone’s
dishes as she was constantly looking for ways to serve others. She loved
Jesus, Riverside, and her community through teaching, hostessing,
authoring the beacon/yearbook, producing plays, and coaching. Her
hobbies included baking cookies, playing croquet, camping with family and
friends, attending family reunions and women's retreats. Residing and
serving at Riverside Christian School and Drushal Memorial Church for
nearly her entire life, Nancy was the living embodiment of “A Light in the
Hills.”
A special Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March 25 th at Drushal
Memorial Church on the Riverside Campus. Visitation will be from 1:00-
3:00pm with service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riverside Christian School
(scholarships) or Drushal Memorial Brethren Church.
