Nancy Dorrington Hostetler

Nancy Dorrington Hostetler of Lost Creek, age 87, graduated to heaven on

Tuesday, March 21st. Family blessed enough to celebrate Nancy’s life

include daughters Holly (Rob) Bowers and Lisa Smith; son Chad (Tammy)

Hostetler. Those fortunate to call her “Grandma” include Derek Bowers,

Kayln Sites, Kaleigh Smith, Colton Smith, Landen Hostetler, and Dalen

Hostetler. Great-grandchildren continuing the tradition are Noah Bowers,

Judah Bowers, and Ada Sites. Carrying on the Dorrington family legacy are

sisters Carol Massey and Lynn Cain, and brother Tom Dorrington. Special

friends/caregivers who enjoyed life with Nancy are Becky Baker, Marcia

Thompson, and Janis Strong.

Nancy was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband of 40 years,

Doran Hostetler, parents Jack and Dorothy Dorrington, brother Terry

Dorrington, and son-in-law Tim Smith.

Nancy will not have to be remembered, as she is impossible to forget for

her gentleness, servant’s heart, and the unrivaled ability to make others

feel instantly loved and cared for; this she lived out every moment of every

day. She very much enjoyed reading, writing, and washing everyone’s

dishes as she was constantly looking for ways to serve others. She loved

Jesus, Riverside, and her community through teaching, hostessing,

authoring the beacon/yearbook, producing plays, and coaching. Her

hobbies included baking cookies, playing croquet, camping with family and

friends, attending family reunions and women's retreats. Residing and

serving at Riverside Christian School and Drushal Memorial Church for

nearly her entire life, Nancy was the living embodiment of “A Light in the

Hills.”

A special Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March 25 th at Drushal

Memorial Church on the Riverside Campus. Visitation will be from 1:00-

3:00pm with service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riverside Christian School

(scholarships) or Drushal Memorial Brethren Church.

