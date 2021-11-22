Nancy Elaine Collins

Nancy Elaine Collins, age 53, of Lambric, KY passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 3, 1968, in Knox, Indiana and was preceded in death by her husband: Claudie Ray Collins.-Her mother: Lucille Ritchie Manns.-She is survived by her father: Arthur Manns of Lambric, KY.- Her daughter: Kayla Nicole Lovins (Charles Couch) of Lambric, KY; -Her son: Brandon Wayne (Kristie) Marshall of Salyersville, KY; -Three sisters: Loretta Manns and Barbara (Kash) Minix of Jackson, KY; Melissa (Charles) Collins of Lambric, KY;-Four grandchildren: Trevor Marshall, Channa Marshall, Brooklynn Marshall, Kassidy Couch.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Collins officiating.-Burial in the Howard Cemetery at Lambric, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until the time of service.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

