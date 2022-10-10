Nancy Marie Cundiff, age 29, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away on October 1, 2022.
Nancy was born on July 31, 1993.
Nancy is survived by her Father; Larry Cundiff of Haddix, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Mindy Cundiff of Haddix, Kentucky, Kimberly Cousars of Berea, Kentucky, Marilyn Terry of Jackson, Kentucky, Special Uncle; Eugene(Mary Lou) Cundiff of Haddix, Kentucky, and a Host of Cousins and Friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her Mother Ruby Brewer Cundiff.
Funeral Services for Nancy Marie Cundiff will be held graveside on October 10, 2022 at The Haddix Cemetery Inc. Haddix, Kentucky at 1:00 P.M. with Eldon Miller officiating and Cousins and Friends serving as Pallbearers.
