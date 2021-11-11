Nancy Louise Schultz, 68, Jackson passed away Friday, November 5, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Napp Brown. She is survived by husband, Tom Schultz; sons,
Nathan(Megan) Schultz, Jeremy(Tami) Schultz; daughter, Jennifer Schultz; brothers, Larry Brown, Mark Brown,
Jim Brown; sisters, Lynn Wagers, Ruth Enas; grandchildren, Jehu Schultz, Emily Bishop, Jillian Schultz, Kaitlyn
Antone, Melody Antone, Bryce Schultz, Jade Schultz. Kamae Schultz, Kayla Schultz. No services have been
scheduled at this time. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.