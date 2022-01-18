Nancy Turner

Nancy Turner, 74, Jackson passed away Wednesday, January 12, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the daughter of the late Robert Leon Plummer and Ella Mae Long Mills. She was also preceded in death by sons, Daniel and Matthew "Mattie"; grandchildren, Tyler, Ricky, Katelyn Renee, Kaleb Alan, Michael Gabriel; sister, Barbara Lee Stroup. She is survived by husband, Alan Turner; son, Rick (Regina) Turner; daughter, Chastity Turner; brothers, Gale Plummer, Melvin Mills Jr.; sisters, Glenda Withrow, Gina (Greg) Melton, Robyn (Bryan) Wilburn, Pamela Plummer; grandchildren, Brenden (Lindsay) Turner, Hunter Tolliver (Adrian); great grandson, Declan James Turner. Funeral Sunday, January 16, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Hall and Larry Spicer officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

