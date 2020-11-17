Nannie Bell Campbell

Nannie Turner, age 74, of Longs Creek, KY passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY.-She was born November 15, 1945, in Buckhorn, KY, and was the daughter of the late Ray and Ellen Burton Turner.-She was preceded in death by three sisters: Julie Turner, Mona Jean Barger, and Nola Faye Hamblin.-One granddaughter: Tiffany Stamper; A special brother/nephew: Johnny Shuck.-She is survived by two sons: Rodney (Jennifer) Stamper of Longs Creek, KY.-Leonard (Mary) Stamper of Booneville, KY.-Three grandsons: Jesse Stamper of Longs Creek, KY;-Leonard Stamper, JR of Louisville, KY.-Redmond Stamper of Booneville, KY.-One granddaughter: Desiree Stamper of Booneville, KY.-One sister: Margaret Turner of Louisville and one brother: Blue Aiolia of Frankfort, KY.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-No formal services will be held.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

