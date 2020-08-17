Nannie Clutter

Nannie Patricia Clutter, 67, Altro passed away Friday, August 14, at the Lee County Health and Rehab in Beattyville. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Elizabeth Combs Clutter. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert Clutter, Ernest Clutter. She is survived by one sister, Madeline Collins of Altro; three brothers, Donald(Effie) Clutter of Altro, Raymond Clutter of Sandy Hook, Richard(Joyce) Clutter of Tennessee. Funeral Saturday, August 15, 2:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Clutter Cemetery at Altro. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
