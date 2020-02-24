Nanny (Banks) Hurley, of Morganfield, KY passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Morganfield Rehab.in Union County, KY. She was the widowed wife of Stanley Hurley.-Also preceded in death by one daughter: Lola Jean Thomas.-Two sons: Billy Hurley and Ronald Hurley.-She is survived by two daughters: Lula Harmon of FL and Joyce Hurley of Morganfield, KY.-Two sons: Johnny Hurley of IN and Lonnie Constantine of MI.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
