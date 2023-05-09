Two Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) students were recently named to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System All-Academic Team for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Shana Napier and Spencer Whisman are among several students selected from each of the 16 KCTCS colleges. Students were chosen based on a rigorous selection process that focuses on academic performance and community service.
During her time at HCTC, Napier has received 10 certificates, 3 state certifications and a diploma in Welding Technology. She is currently enrolled in Manufacturing Engineering Technology while teaching Welding as an Instructional Specialist.
“I am grateful that HCTC goes the extra mile for its students,” she said. “The instructors are down to earth and try to help you in any way to be successful. It makes college less stressful and if I had to do it all over again, I would choose HCTC every time,” she noted.
Spencer Whisman is a dual-credit student at Wolfe County High School. He is a student in the Wolfe County Early College Academy. Students in the academy begin taking courses as juniors and some as early as sophomores.
“Being an All-Academic student is a great honor; one that I will forever cherish. I am glad that, as a Wolfe County High School student, my countless hours of hard work and dedication towards my HCTC classes have paid off,” Whisman said. “I am currently unsure what career I want to pursue, but I take great interest in many business fields. Regardless of whatever career I pursue, I will try to make a difference in the community I live in. Being an All-Academic student is a great milestone that I know will help me in the years to come,” he noted.
Whisman will graduate with his associate degree and high school diploma simultaneously.
"Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) is proud to have students Shana Napier and Spencer Whisman chosen for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System's 2022-2023-All-Academic Team," said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. "Both have shown what it means to be a HCTC student by focusing on their coursework while making a positive impact in their communities. We are looking forward to watching these students grow in their academic and career goals," she noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.