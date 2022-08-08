Jessica Willett of Bowling Creek, a small remote rural community in Breathitt County, faced a real-life nightmare on Thursday (July 28) morning when raging floodwaters continued to rise leaving her and her two children nowhere to go. Her car had already been swept away in the flood.
Scared for their lives and the threat of a mud slide looming, Willett knowing she could no longer wait for family members to show up, sprang into action.
She cut off an electric cord of the family’s vacuum cleaner and tied herself to her two children and managed to escape through a window and make it to a neighbor’s house until help could arrive.
“I can at least try to save them (her children),” stated Willett on her using the cord to bound the family members together, “If they find us, they’ll find us together.”
Command Sgt. Major Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard led harrowing rescues by the air as hundreds of citizens were rescued by helicopter and even more were saved by boat.
Photo: Jessica Willett of Bowling Creek surveys the aftermath of the flood.
