Nathan Patrick Turner, age 35, of Beavercreek, OH departed this earthly life on Friday, February 10, 2023. He was born April 29, 1987 in Cincinnati, OH. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother: Wilma Jane Turner and maternal grandparents, Edward Schroot and Geneva McCallum. He is survived by his parents: Rex Glen and Denise Ann Schroot Turner of Beavercreek, OH. Paternal grandfather: Pat Turner of Canoe, KY: Two sons: Jacob Turner and Shawn Turner of Xenia, OH. One sister: Crystal Holmes of Beavercreek, OH. A special niece: Shyanne Holmes. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives who will mourn his passing. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:00 am to Noon at Deaton Funeral Home. Following visitation a graveside service and interment will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at the Mill Dam Cemetery at Canoe, KY with Buddy Turner officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends.
