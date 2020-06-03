Nation Around us Suffers as We Live "Life As Usual" in Breathitt County

As we get out of bed in the morning, living in our sleepy, small, and cozy mountain town, we have to realize the lives our isolation from the outside world permits is vastly different from what it going on “outside Breathitt County” and not too far outside either. Riots, looting, and even shootings are nightly events brought on by the gruesome spectacle of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of, and allegedly murdering before the eyes of the nation, a completely helpless African-American man named George Floyd.
In major cities across the nation, the riots, demonstrations, violence, and looting occurs every night. The protestors are angry. This time the anger is different.
After years of Americans being killed by the police, more than 1,000 per year, for as long as that particular statistic has been kept (2013-forward), according to Mapping Police Violence, a research and advocacy group, these events feel differently. Something over the past week seems to have changed.
There are several factors. One factor is the video of the demise of George Floyd. The second thing is our experiencing a pandemic which has been all but forgotten but which is still very alive and very lethal. The third difference is this occurring against a back-drop of radicalized politics being advanced through social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.
Michael Sampson II, 30, of Jacksonville, Florida told the New York Times, “In every city there’s a George Floyd.” Victoria Sloan, 27, Brooklyn, NY, said, “It could [have been] my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my friend.”.
Douglas Golliday, a 65-year-old resident of the Minneapolis-area told The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, if we don’t fight for change we’re not going to get it. He was, at the time, waiting to be taken to jail along side his 44-year-old son, Robert, and other protestors. Elizabeth Ferris told The Washington Post, “I took six rubber bullets, but do you know what didn’t happen to me? No one kneeled on my neck.”
Maria Solaris, a 20-year-old from San Bernardino, California, told The Los Angeles Times, “I came out peacefully to show my support, and the police [were] aiming right at me. I saw this on the news earlier tonight and I thought ‘No way is it really like that out there with the police.’ So, I came out to see. And, yeah, it [was] really like that.”
Not every one who has protested has come out with the same, honorable intentions as the ones above mentioned. There have been agitators and people using the protest as an excuse for mayhem.
Innocent businesses have been looted and their buildings and inventories have been either lain to waste or burned to the ground, with them having contributed nothing to the source of the discord. Businesses selling “high-end” products, catering to an up-scale clientele, seem to have been especially targeted by looters.
Some of these very scenes have been played out in Kentucky too. Louisville, some 2-hours and 15-minutes from here, has been experiencing protests which have devolved into riots and some looting over the Breonna Taylor killing.
Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old, Louisville black-woman, employed as an emergency room technician. She was shot eight times and killed when some policemen, executing a search warrant, forcibly entered her apartment, with the aid of a battering-ram, just after midnight.
The police reported they were looking for two men believed to be selling drugs out of a house which was far away from the Ms. Taylor’s apartment. The Judge permitted the search of Ms. Taylor’s apartment because the affidavit underpinning the warrant claimed one of the two men had before used the Taylor apartment to receive packages.
The warrant was a “No-Knock” warrant. Police were permitted to enter without warning and without identifying themselves as law enforcement officers.
Breonna Taylor was neither a suspect of the investigation nor was she a target listed in the warrant or its affidavit we have been led to believe. These points don't appear in dispute.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokes-person, Jessie Halladay, herself a former reporter, told The Courier-Journal, “This is a really difficult, fluid situation to manage…” She claimed many of the protesters were “not local.”
Halladay told the C-J, the police were doing what they could to monitor intelligence channels and watch social media. It was the police department’s hope it could identify some of these (out-of-town) folks so that authorities could bring these rioters to justice for the destruction they’ve caused.
What about bringing Breonna Taylor’s killers to justice? Is the MLPD working on that? That appears to be one of the major sources of contention.
Meanwhile, back in Breathitt County we are concerned with what the Fall school term will look like and how we can get our Fall sports’ teams back in play and on the field. If it sounds like I am trivializing any of this…I am not.
Sports coming back on line is even more critically important now than it has ever before been. We need the distraction.
We are certainly blessed to live in a quiet corner of the world where many of larger society’s problems don’t “touch" us, at least not directly. Here, our businesses remain un-looted and our associations and interactions with authorities, be they government, elected-officials, or policemen, remain mutually respectful, even congenial.
While sleeping comfortably beneath the warmth and protection an Appalachia lifestyle affords, it doesn’t mean we shouldn't feel the pain and anguish being experienced elsewhere. We at the Jackson Times-Voice would join in the present national prayer for healing.