National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 23-29, 2023. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices. Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” The LKLP Victims of Crime Assistance (VOCA) Program would like to thank all our community partners who champion survivors every day. These partners include law enforcement, Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), Judges, County and Commonwealth Attorneys, AppalRED Legal Aid, and Victim Advocates in Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe Counties. Thank you for making space for Survivor Voices!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.