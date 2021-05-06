May 6, 2021: Jackson, Kentucky
Today is a National Day of Prayer across the country. It was observed in Breathitt County during a ceremony taking place in front of the Breathitt County Courthouse.
An official National Day of Prayer was first enacted some 70-years ago. Its purpose was to unite Americans through prayer.
In the early 1950s, an evangelical movement called for Congress and the President to proclaim a National Day of Prayer. The movement grew and a young leader, Evangelist Billy Graham, led services for approximately 20,000 on the steps of the Capitol on February 3, 1952.
Later that year, Congress proclaimed a joint resolution for a National Day of Prayer. President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952.
Each year since that date, Americans have observed the day in their own way. The observance moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan and has been proclaimed on the first Thursday in May each year since.
Today, in keeping with that custom, a ceremony was held at the White House in Washington, D.C. where President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. officially declared May 6, 2021 a National Day of Prayer. Its taking place today was said to be based on the scriptural theme in 2 Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
We hope at your hometown, locally run, legal newspaper of record since 1888 that you, too, got to observe this day for both prayer and reflection.
