National GEAR UP week is a celebration of our educational achievements.  Proclamation signing took place at Breathitt High School with Interim Principal, Mrs. Daphne Noble, recognizing the week of September 26th- 30th  as National GEAR UP week at Breathitt High School.  Pictured along with Mrs. Noble are GEAR UP staff Melinda Hall, College & Career Navigator, Nicole Johnson, Academic Interventionist, and Courtney Abner, Academic Interventionist.  

