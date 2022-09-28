National GEAR UP week is a celebration of our educational achievements. Proclamation signing took place at Breathitt High School with Interim Principal, Mrs. Daphne Noble, recognizing the week of September 26th- 30th as National GEAR UP week at Breathitt High School. Pictured along with Mrs. Noble are GEAR UP staff Melinda Hall, College & Career Navigator, Nicole Johnson, Academic Interventionist, and Courtney Abner, Academic Interventionist.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘It was like somebody was dumping buckets and buckets everywhere’
- Family loses everything in fire
- COVID still here
- Larry Hensley
- Shooting leaves one injured
- Homelessness still a concern: Being homeless linked to poor health conditions
- Local post offices’ future still uncertain
- Thomas Wayne Banks
- Nicholl Kay Fugate
- Sherry Diane Stevens
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.