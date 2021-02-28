The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for... Southern Elliott County in east central Kentucky... Northwestern Estill County in east central Kentucky... Eastern Menifee County in east central Kentucky... Central Powell County in east central Kentucky... Southern Rowan County in east central Kentucky... Northwestern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky... Central Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky... Northern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky... * Until 215 PM EST. * At 827 AM EST, doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area had tapered off. However, high water and flooding of low lying areas is occurring in the warned area from run off following heavy rain overnight. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Some locations that may experience flooding include... West Liberty, Stanton, Sandy Hook, New Cummer, Pekin, Mize, Grassy Creek, Liberty Road, Blaze, Greear, Pomp, Leisure, Maytown, Index, Wrigley, Malone, Lick Branch, Stoll, Pomeroyton and Gordon Ford. Up to a half of an inch of additional rain is possible through 1 PM EST Today. Heavier rain is expected to return to the area later this afternoon and evening.
breaking weather alert
National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory
- National Weather Service
