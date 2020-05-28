Covid-19 Numbers perhaps understated nationally as we leave Memorial Day’s 3-day weekend!
In an article first appearing in the New York Times, journalist David Leonhardt tells us, “Nationwide death patterns tend to be remarkably stable.” Leonhardt continues that we typically have 7,500 Americans die every “typical" summer day with that number increasing to about 8,000 a day during the winter.
Of course the COVID-19 disease has skewed those numbers dramatically. By the middle of March, the national death toll peaked above 10,000 a day. The only precedents existing for this peak, Leonhardt wrote, were events such as wars and the Spanish Flue pandemic of 1918-1919.
The national death toll will eclipse 100,000 shortly. That number doesn’t include people who had the virus but weren’t diagnosed. It doesn’t include people who died for some other underlying reason because they couldn’t get timely treatment with medial attendants over-burdened with COVID-19 patients.
We have seen actual national death tolls estimated as high as 130,000. Even at its lower figure, it exceeds the number of war casualties, over the last 60-years, this nation has suffered, added together. That is certainly something to consider sliding out the back-end of Memorial Day.
World-wide, this pandemic has claimed around 2.23-million lives. In Kentucky, we are hanging in around the 400-death mark (391 as of the morning of May 26, 2020). Locally, Breathitt County has 3-active cases, it is being reported, and, thankfully, no casualties.
With all of this being said, the national death toll’s arch is descending back toward the baseline of daily death rates normally experienced in this country. With most of our 50-states or commonwealths open now to at least some degree, this is comforting.
Looking around the country, we couldn’t help but notice beaches, lakes, resorts, and other recreational “hotspots” appeared mighty full over the Memorial Day, three day weekend. It appeared lots of social distancing guidelines went unheeded. It will be interesting to see what, if any, effect that will have on our numbers.
