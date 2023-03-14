The Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) (12-6 SEC) received a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a 6 seed and will play 11 seeded Providence in the East Region. The Friars are also 21-11 (13-7 Big East) on the season. Kentucky is a four-point favorite, but this one is a toss up.
Both teams have had an up and down season and have struggled as of late. In their last five games, Providence is 1-4, while Kentucky is 3-2. Both were ousted in their opening game of their respective conference tournaments. Providence lost to UConn (66-73), while UK lost to Vanderbilt (73-80).
The story of this game is former UK player Bryce Hopkins getting to face his old team. Hopkins is just one of many former John Calipari players to find success once they transferred from Kentucky. Charles Matthews (Michigan); Johnny Juzang (UCLA); and Kyle Wiltjer (Gonzaga) just to name a few examples.
Hopkins is averaging 16.1 ppg; 8.5 rpg; and 2.3 apg. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with averages of 16.5 ppg; 13.1 rpg; and 1.6 apg.
The Wildcats and Friars are scheduled to tip things off at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, March 17th, on CBS.
The winner will face the winner of the 3/14 matchup between 3 seed Kansas State (23-9) and 14 seed Montana State (25-9).
