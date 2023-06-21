Neda Sizemore, 79 widow of Charles Sizemore passed away Sunday June 18,2023 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Neda enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, cats, and dogs, working in her flowers and watching westerns on t.v.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her son Roy Dean Sizemore and her son in law Donnie Campbell. Neda is survived by 3-daughters; Charlotte Campbell, Devon (Donald) Jones, and Natasha (Greg) Bryant. Special Grandson Michael (Kassidy)Sizemore and daughter Remi. 13 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held at the Mount Carmel Church of Rowdy KY on Friday June 23, 2023 from 6pm - 9pm and the Funeral will be there at the church on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 1:00pm with Eldon Miller and Tim Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery at Little Buckhorn. Pallbearers will be Roy Sizemore, Michael Sizemore, Josh Jones, Blake Bryant, Brandon Campbell, Cody Campbell, and James Combs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.