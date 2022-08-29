Has the Kentucky flooding left you feeling depressed, uneasy, restless or sad? Disasters affect more than just buildings or landscape. They can have a serious impact on us, no matter our age or standing in the community. Help is available.
The Disaster Distress Helpline is only a phone call or text away at 800-985-5990.
The helpline is a national hotline—available in multiple languages--offering confidential one-on-one help from trained counselors. The helpline is here 24/7, 365 days a year, for people who are experiencing emotional distress following a disaster.
Helpline staff provide counseling and support before, during, and after disasters and refer people to local disaster- related resources for follow-up care and support.
These counselors provide:
- Crisis counseling for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster
- Information on how to recognize distress and its effects on individuals and families
- Tips for healthy coping
- Referrals to local crisis call centers for additional follow-up care and support
The Disaster Distress Helpline is open to everyone. This includes survivors of disasters; loved ones of victims; first responders; rescue, recovery, and relief workers; clergy; and parents and caregivers. You may call for yourself or on behalf of someone else.
If the aftermath of the floods has left you not feeling like yourself, reach out for confidential help on how to cope.
