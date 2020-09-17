Nellie Allen, age 78, of Owingsville, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville.-She was born March 31, 1942, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Randolf and Rosa Hudson Allen.-She was preceded in death by husband: Pete Barnes.-Sisters: Lula Allen, Dora Clark, Ruby Banks, and Myrtle Allen.-Brothers: Shelby Allen, Chet Allen, Willie Allen, and Walter Allen.-She is survived by a daughter: Shannon (William) Shepherd of Berea, KY.-Her son: Mark Barnes of Germany.-Grandson: Will Shepherd.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with Harry Hale officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at Noon on Tuesday.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to Bethany Children’s Home, 17 Bethany Circle, Campton, KY 41301.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Our Jack...
- Breathitt opens at Estill County tonight!
- Monday Morning Quarterback...Breathitt Survives Friday's Game With Estill
- Fiscal Court balks at buying election equipment
- Long selected Mingua Beef Jerky Protein Packed Performer of the Week
- Jonathan Hays
- A Familiar Voice: Conversations with Caleb
- The 'little guy' gets cast aside...local Pizza Hut closed for no apparent reason
- Chatting with Cris...
- 3 Local Men Busted in Major Heroin Distribution Ring
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.