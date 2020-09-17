Nellie Allen

Nellie Allen, age 78, of Owingsville, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville.-She was born March 31, 1942, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Randolf and Rosa Hudson Allen.-She was preceded in death by husband: Pete Barnes.-Sisters: Lula Allen, Dora Clark, Ruby Banks, and Myrtle Allen.-Brothers: Shelby Allen, Chet Allen, Willie Allen, and Walter Allen.-She is survived by a daughter: Shannon (William) Shepherd of Berea, KY.-Her son: Mark Barnes of Germany.-Grandson: Will Shepherd.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with Harry Hale officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at Noon on Tuesday.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to Bethany Children’s Home, 17 Bethany Circle, Campton, KY 41301.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

