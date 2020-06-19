Nellie Marie Hensley Neace, age 69, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.-She was born January 23, 1951, at Haddix, KY and was the daughter of the late Snowden and Nellie (Chandler) Hensley.-She was preceded in death by five sisters: Nora Hensley, Sylvania Hensley, Beatrice Hensley, Emily Hensley, and Lillie Reynolds.-Two brothers: Reed Hensley and Charles Hensley.-She is survived by her husband: Hobert Neace of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Brenda Joyce (Philip) Napier of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Elmer (Wilma) Hensley of Jackson, KY.-Snowden (Mary) Hensley, JR of Auburn, IN.-Two grandsons: Preston Josiah Payne Napier and Kingston Jarvis Kayne Napier.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations observed.
