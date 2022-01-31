Nellie Sue Williams, age 75, of Paris, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Clark County Regional Hospital in Winchester, KY.-She was born April 12, 1946, at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Marion and Gladys Russell Landrum.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Donald B. Williams.-Her brother: John Dennis Landrum.-She is survived by her son: Rondall Engle of Paris, KY.-Her daughter: Melissa Wilson of Paris, KY.-Her brothers: David (Cheryl) Landrum of Corbin, KY; Bill (Betty) Landrum of Lexington, KY and Roger Landrum of Winchester, KY.- Her sister: Elizabeth (Gary) Moore of Jackson, KY.- Six grandchildren: Shawnee (Austin) Bradley, Rondall Engle, II; Kasey Engle; Cameron Wilson; Chariss Wilson, Nash Wilson.-Three great grandchildren: Audrey Bradley, Teddy Bradley and Ellie Bradley.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finely officiating.-Burial in the Williams Cemetery, Meat Scaffold Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.