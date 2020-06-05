COVID-19, in and amongst stories about crowded Memorial Day beaches and nationwide protests devolving into looting and additional shootings, at least some of which have claimed the job of the now former Metro Louisville Police Chief, has reminded us, on June 1, 2020, that it is still here. Pushed off of the front-pages of newspapers across Kentucky in favor of George Floyd/Breonna Taylor related news, Monday, June 1, was, according to a release from the Governor’s office, a bad day in the life of the pandemic; at lease in the commonwealth.
Governor Beshear, without the aid of public appearance, released some new COVID-19 numbers. As of June 1, Kentucky has experienced 439-disease related deaths. Kentucky now has 10,046 cases of Kentuckians testing positive for coronavirus. Kentucky has had 3,232 Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.
June's early numbers, which will be even higher when this story gets published, were not too good. Kentucky experienced 214-new coronavirus detections and 8-new deaths just this past Monday. It should be noted the testing has continued to be administered to higher and higher numbers of residents at more and more locations. Heightened testing will involve heightened numbers of detection, one would have the right to naturally assume.
Now, Kentuckians joined the rest of the country in apparent social distancing violations at many of the Kentucky parks and recreational beaches on this recent Memorial Day. The riots and protests experienced around the commonwealth have also appeared to ignore social distancing guidelines.
We don’t know the exact toll any of this has taken on Kentucky’s numbers…yet. However, we have no right to expect it won’t have taken some toll.
The incubation period between an event and a spike in infection owing to an event, over the course of the tracking of this disease, appears to be roughly two-weeks before we see a statistical impact. We will monitor the numbers accordingly interested to see what the recreation and social advocacy for change does to our ever-mounting infections and death-toll.
