A new coffee shop is set to open in Jackson under the same roof as Showtime Pizza. It’s official first day of business is scheduled to be on Monday, April 24th. The shop has been doing a trial opening this week with varying hours and a limited menu.
The shop’s hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., but co-owner Kaitlin Pennington stated those hours could change once she and fellow owner, Harley Roberts, get their rhythm down.
When asked about the menu, Pennington responded, “We will have espresso, cold brew, frappes, and other specialty coffees. For non-coffee lovers we will have refreshers, boba tea, smoothies, and frozen hot chocolate. We will also have fresh donuts made daily in house with a variety of toppings and fillings.”
“Jayden Kate’s was started about five years ago as a mobile boutique. When we were not traveling, the boutique clothing was moved into Showtime. We gradually outgrew our space and wanted to expand. After expanding the boutique, we had more space than we realized and wanted to bring something new to Jackson that everybody could enjoy. Keeping the same name, we are opening Jayden Kates Coffee Company & Boutique. We couldn’t have done it without the help of our family and friends. Owning a brick and mortar has been a dream that has finally came true,” stated Pennington.
