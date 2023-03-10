ASHLAND, Ky. -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) has opened a new congressional district office in downtown Ashland. Kentucky's 2022 redistricting process expanded Congressman Rogers' district from 30 to 33 counties, extending his service territory from the Catlettsburg area to the City of Ashland and all of Boyd County. On Monday, local officials and nearly 200 residents welcomed Congressman Rogers to Ashland with a community celebration at Broadway Square, featuring the Commonwealth Quartet.
Congressman Rogers announced Stephanie Marsh, a resident of Ashland, will manage the new office, serving as a caseworker for individuals who need assistance with federal agencies, benefits and other issues.
"I'm excited to open this new office in Ashland to better serve individuals in the northeastern part of Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District, which now covers nearly one-third of the state from Wayne County to Boyd County, and spanning all of the southeastern region to Pike County," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "We're blessed to have Stephanie in the Ashland office, where she already knows, first-hand, the challenges that we face in Eastern Kentucky. She is a welcomed addition to my staff and I am confident that she will help folks in this area with the utmost compassion and respect."
Marsh previously worked for The Center for Rural Development, a multi-pronged organization launched by Congressman Rogers to lead innovation and leadership in Eastern Kentucky.
"It's such an honor to work in my hometown for the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Rogers is a true champion for Eastern Kentucky and I'm eager to help extend his reach in Boyd and surrounding counties," said Marsh.
The Ashland office is Congressman Rogers' fifth office for the Fifth District, along with Somerset, Hazard, Prestonsburg, and Washington, DC. It is located at 341 16th Street in Ashland.
"I have met with Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney and Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins about the most pressing needs in the City of Ashland and Boyd County, including improvements for Ashland's Wastewater Treatment Plant. We will continue working together, along with state leaders, to improve economic development and new opportunities in this part of our region," said Congressman Rogers.
For more information about services that are available to constituents, visit halrogers.house.gov.
